A resident of the Ukrainian port of Kherson says that banks and supermarkets are closed and he is running out of food.

“I don't know if the war is going to kill people, but hunger definitely will,” Hussain told BBC World News’s Geeta Guru-Murthy.

He said he had about 24 hours of supplies left and that he and his wife are limiting their own food intake in order to give it to their young daughter.

Russia says it has seized control of Kherson in southern Ukraine, although that is disputed by the city’s mayor.