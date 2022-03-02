Watch the moment when diplomats at the UN walked out as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov made a speech via video link on Tuesday.

As Mr Lavrov spoke to the UN Human Rights Council, officials in Geneva left the room, with Ukrainian representative Yevheniia Filipenko holding her country's flag outside.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.