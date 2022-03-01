The moment an airstrike hit Kyiv's main television tower has been published on the Telegram channel of Kyiv's Mayor Vitaly Klitschko.

Emergency services say five people were killed in the Russian attack.

It's unclear whether the tower itself was directly hit - it remains standing - but the blasts took some broadcasts off air.

Warning - this video contains distressing footage. It has been verified by the BBC but the source is unknown.

