Building hit by missile in Kharkiv's Freedom Square

Central Kharkiv has been hit by a Russian air strike.

The morning strike appeared to target government offices in Freedom Square in the city centre.

According to emergency workers at least 10 people have been killed, and Ukrainian officials says dozens were injured.

Warning - this video contained distressing footage. It has been verified by the BBC but the source is unknown.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.