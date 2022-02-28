Dozens of people have been killed in Russian missile strikes on Ukraine's second city, Kharkiv, officials say.

Videos shared on social media showed rockets landing in Kharkiv, in what some defence analysts described as typical of a cluster munition strike on a dense urban area. Russia has previously denied targeting residential areas.

Thick black smoke could also been seen billowing from destroyed a shopping centre in the city of Chernihiv, Russia is attacking Ukraine on several fronts but its advance has been slowed by Ukrainian resistance.

The footage in this video has been verified by the BBC, but the sources of some sections are unknown.

