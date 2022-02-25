Videos show missiles, helicopters and gunfire in Ukraine

Russian forces have launched a military assault on neighbouring Ukraine, crossing its borders and bombing targets near big cities.

Videos from around the country show how some of the violence has unfolded, including a fireball as a missile hit an airport, Russian helicopters coming under fire, and pre-dawn explosions close to the city of Kharkiv.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.