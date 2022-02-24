One of Ukraine's biggest rock stars, Svyatoslav Vakarchuk, who is the lead singer from Okean Elzy, has said his country is fighting for "the billions of people who want to live in freedom, dignity & democracy".

Okean Elzy held an impromptu concert on Kyiv's glass bridge in a show of solidarity, as concerns grow in the Ukrainian capital that the conflict with Russia will escalate.

Ukraine has entered a state of emergency, with greater powers given to police and some measures to control transport, though the government says this should not affect daily life.

The BBC's Nick Beake is in Kyiv and found a sense of defiance among those gathering in the heart of the city.