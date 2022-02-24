On the front line of the Ukraine-Russia crisis

In Avdiivka, eastern Ukraine, for the last eight years soldiers have been fighting Russian-backed separatists.

Tensions are mounting in the area, after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised the so-called people's republics of Luhansk and Donetsk as independent states, ordering in troops for "peacekeeping" operations.

BBC International correspondent Orla Guerin spoke to some Ukrainian soldiers on the front line.

