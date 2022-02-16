Fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine are "hype and hysteria" and the presence of Russian troops near the border with Ukraine is part of normal processes, Russia's deputy ambassador to the UN has told the BBC.

Dmitry Polyanskiy told the BBC's Yalda Hakim that if Russia was not attacked or provoked, it would not initiate a war.

He said Russia respected Ukraine's sovereignty, but did not accept Ukrainian intentions to join Nato because the alliance's infrastructure on Russian borders would put Russia's security "at threat".

