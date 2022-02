As fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine grow, some Ukrainian civilians in Mariupol have taken up basic weapon training to defend themselves.

This included 78-year-old grandmother Valentina Konstantinovska who told the BBC that "when an invader comes, I will resist and I will be furious."

Russia has denied any plans to invade Ukraine, despite 100,000 soldiers gathering on Ukraine's borders.

Filmed by Goktay Koraltan