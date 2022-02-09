A drunk truck driver in Germany has ploughed into more than 30 cars, setting some of them on fire and damaging a building. Three people, including the driver, were injured. Police arrested the driver after the incident on Tuesday night in the Bavarian town of Fuerth. A police spokesman said he "was detained because he is highly intoxicated". A local resident said the street looked "like a battlefield".

