Ukraine crisis: ‘It’s like they stuck a knife in our back’

Ukraine’s eastern region of Dnipropetrovsk counts more veterans of the fighting with Russian-backed forces than any other outside Kyiv, even though most people locally are Russian-speakers.

The region has also treated most of the casualties caused by a war that’s already lasted for eight years.

As Ukraine’s Western allies continue to warn that Russia may be planning to escalate the conflict to all-out war, the BBC’s Eastern Europe correspondent Sarah Rainsford has been to the city of Dnipro to see how people there are coping – both with the scars of the fighting so far and the threat of more to come.

Producer: Tony Brown Filming and Editing: Olivia Lace-Evans

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.