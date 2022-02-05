While the world worries about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, communities in the east of the country are counting the cost of a conflict that has been dragging on for years.

Since 2014, around 14,000 people have been killed, including both soldiers and civilians.

The parents of Valery Hierokin, one of those killed on the front line, told the BBC's Orla Guerin how their son may have anticipated his own death.

Video produced by Wietske Burema, Abdujalil Abdurasulov

Camera: Goktay Koraltan