Huge bank of dead fish spotted in ocean

Video footage filmed by an environmental campaign group shows a mass of dead fish floating on the surface of the ocean.

The group estimates there are more than 100,000 fish in the spillage off France's Atlantic coast.

It has accused the Dutch-owned trawler FV Margiris of deliberately discharging the fish as bycatch.

The fishing association PFA, speaking for the vessel, said the "rare occurrence" was due to a rupture in the fishing net, which it has reported to the authorities.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.