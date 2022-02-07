Billionaire Bezos' superyacht sparks bridge row

There are plans to take apart, and then reassemble, a historic bridge in Rotterdam to allow a superyacht built for billionaire Jeff Bezos to leave a shipyard.

The luxury yacht, linked to the world's richest man, is being built by Dutch firm Oceanco. The vessel is reported to be 127m long and too tall to fit through the Koningshaven Bridge.

Rotterdam's mayor has denied any decision has been made to dismantle the bridge, saying he has not received a request.

