Ukraine’s eastern region of Dnipropetrovsk counts more veterans of the fighting with Russian-backed forces than any other outside Kyiv, even though most people locally are Russian-speakers.

The region has also treated most of the casualties caused by a war that’s already lasted for eight years.

As Ukraine’s Western allies continue to warn that Russia may be planning to escalate the conflict to all-out war, the BBC’s Eastern Europe correspondent Sarah Rainsford has been to the city of Dnipro to see how people there are coping – both with the scars of the fighting so far and the threat of more to come.

Producer: Tony Brown

Filming and Editing: Olivia Lace-Evans