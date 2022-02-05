While troops prepare for a possible Russian invasion on Ukraine’s front line, a teenage rock band in the nearby town of Avdiyivka is finding solace in music.

They describe their frightening experiences of the conflict in 2014–2015, and how they hope for peace in the current situation.

Like other youth activities in eastern Ukraine, their band is supported by local businesses as well as the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

