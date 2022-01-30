Nato's secretary general has called for a "balanced approach" with regard to rising tensions over Ukraine, saying the alliance has no plans to deploy combat troops in the country.

Jens Stoltenberg said the situation posed "a real danger" and that nations should "continue to work for a political solution".

Russia has placed about 100,000 troops, tanks, artillery and missiles near Ukraine's border, but denies it plans to invade the former Soviet republic, which borders both Russia and the EU.