Hans Werk grew up in Nazi Germany. His primary school teacher was active in the local Nazi Party.

At school, he was taught Nazi doctrine. At 10 years old, he joined the Hitler Youth, and later the SS, the Nazis elite corps.

His story features in a new documentary, filmed over 10 years, about the last living generation of Germans in Hitler's Third Reich.

The full documentary, Storyville 'The Final Account' is on BBC Four and iPlayer.

