Mourners lined the streets in rural County Offaly for the funeral Mass of Ashling Murphy.

The 23-year-old teacher was killed on the banks of the Grand Canal outside Tullamore on Wednesday afternoon.

Irish President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach (Irish PM) Micheál Martin were among those in attendance.

Pupils from Durrow National School formed a guard of honour and held photographs of Ms Murphy.

