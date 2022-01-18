A "depraved act of violence" which deprived Ashling Murphy of her life has united the country in grief and support, mourners at her funeral have been told.

Bishop of Meath Tom Deenihan said the murder of the 23-year-old woman has asked questions of "ourselves and of society".

The body of Ms Murphy, a talented musician and teacher, was found on the banks of the Grand Canal in Tullamore in Co Offaly, sparking a murder investigation.

Her death has intensified debate around women's safety and prompted calls for more to be done to tackle gender-based violence.

