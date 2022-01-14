Folk musicians have played at a vigil for murdered Irish woman Ashling Murphy.

The 23-year-old was attacked on the banks of the Grand Canal in Tullamore, County Offaly, on Wednesday afternoon and died at the scene.

She had been a talented musician and was a member of the National Folk Orchestra of Ireland.

At a vigil in Galway city on Thursday night, fellow musicians played while candles were lit and flowers were laid.

More vigils are to be held across Ireland on Friday.

