A group of young men is using their gymnastic abilities to reduce the impact of light pollution in their hometown.

More than 80% of the world’s population experiences light-polluted night skies so the group decided to combine what they love doing with an environmental fight.

Light pollution is the presence of artificial light in the night environment.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.