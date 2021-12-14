Belarus: Opposition leader's jailing called revenge

The sentencing of Belarusian opposition leader Sergei Tikhanovsky to 18 years in prison is "personal revenge" by the authorities, his wife, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, has said.

She told BBC World News's Lucy Hockings her husband was a leader for millions of Belarusians and the government of disputed leader Alexander Lukashenko feared him.

Tikhanovsky had rallied mass protests against Mr Lukashenko and planned to challenge him in the 2020 presidential election but was detained before the vote.

Ms Tikhanovskaya then stood against Mr Lukashenko, who claimed victory in the widely discredited poll.

She claimed victory herself but the next day went into exile with her children, fearing for her safety.