British waste dumped in Romania

A BBC investigation has uncovered British waste being illegally shipped to Romania and dumped. The Romanian authorities say that the shipments, labelled as second-hand goods, were really just worthless junk destined for landfill.

Millions can be made from this so-called waste crime - because it’s cheaper to send junk abroad and dump it, than to pay to have it properly disposed of at home. The Romanian government has called on the UK to do more to stamp out this illegal trade.

Watch the BBC's Angus Crawford's investigation from Romania.