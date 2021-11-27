The gangs enticing migrants to cross the Channel

Days after 27 people drowned in the English Channel, the BBC has uncovered evidence showing that smuggling gangs are still telling migrants it is safe to cross. One smuggler told us that the drownings were a lie and that there was no danger in making the journey. From France Fergal Keane reports.

