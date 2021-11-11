The EU needs to impose further economic sanctions, focusing on the individuals and “entities” organising the illegal migration on the border between Belarus and Poland, the Polish deputy foreign minister has said.

Pawel Jablonski told BBC Hardtalk’s Zeinab Badawi that it was important to act quickly and be united because “it’s the only language that Mr Lukashenko can understand".

Thousands of migrants are stuck at the Belarusian border with Poland in freezing weather. They are attempting to cross into Poland, which is a member of the EU.

The EU has accused the Belarus leader, Alexander Lukashenko, of provoking the crisis. Mr Lukashenko denies that he is sending people over the border in response to EU sanctions.

