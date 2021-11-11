Red-hot lava flowed into the Atlantic Ocean surrounding the island of La Palma in Spain on Wednesday morning.

The molten rock stream came from the Cumbre Vieja volcano, which has been erupting since September.

This is the second time lava flowed into the ocean at Los Guirres beach, where a significant delta formed from hardened lava already resides.

