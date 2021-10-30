Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald addressed delegates at the party's first Ard Fheis since 2019.

Ms McDonald said the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) cannot stop change in Northern Ireland.

Those who hanker for the past, who disrupt the present and who threaten our future need to realise that there is no going back," said Ms McDonald.

She also told the Irish government it must start planning and preparation immediately for a referendum on Irish unification.

