The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen has warned Poland it will act over a court ruling which she called a "direct challenge to the unity of the European legal order".

Poland's Constitutional Tribunal ruled earlier in October that parts of EU law are incompatible with the Polish constitution.

Ms Von der Leyen told the EU Parliament she was deeply concerned, and said the ruling "calls into question the foundations of the European Union".

The Polish Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki said that EU competencies should have clear boundaries, and that countries "must not remain silent" when those boundaries were breached.