The Polish Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, has accused the European Union of blackmail in a debate with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen over the rule of law.

Dominik Tarczynski, MEP and member of Poland's ruling Law and Justice Party, told BBC World News that the row was not to do with putting EU values at risk, it was about the agreement that was signed.

Poland was happy to be a member of the European Union, but the treaty was very clear that the judiciary was in the hands of the member states, he said.

The clash in the European Parliament follows a top Polish court ruling that rejected key parts of EU law.

Mrs von der Leyen has said she would act to prevent Poland undermining EU values. Mr Morawiecki responded accusing the EU of overstepping its powers.