Lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano, which has been erupting since 19 September, has destroyed more homes and buildings. Earlier this week, two new vents that opened up in the volcano caused further eruptions.

One local volcano expert has said the newly opened fissures have partially collapsed, causing the lava to flow in multiple directions. Authorities have closed the local airport for the second time since the volcano started to erupt for the first time in 50 years.

