Swipe left or right? Germany's election dating game, explained

The leaders of Germany’s two biggest parties are each claiming the right to try to form a government.

They now both need to convince other parties to join them in a coalition. Whoever is successful will become Germany's new chancellor.

The race to seduce potential partners has started...

The BBC's Berlin correspondent Damien McGuinness explains how it works.

Video Journalist: Bruno Boelpaep

Read more: German centre-left narrowly wins election

