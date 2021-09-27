Swipe left or right? Germany's election dating game, explained
The leaders of Germany’s two biggest parties are each claiming the right to try to form a government.
They now both need to convince other parties to join them in a coalition. Whoever is successful will become Germany's new chancellor.
The race to seduce potential partners has started...
The BBC's Berlin correspondent Damien McGuinness explains how it works.
Video Journalist: Bruno Boelpaep
