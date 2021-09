Lava pouring from a volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma has damaged hundreds of homes, as the molten rock heads to the sea.

Thousands of people have been forced to flee the path of the lava that has been spewing from the Cumbre Vieja volcano since Sunday.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.