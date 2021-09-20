Russian President Vladimir Putin's party has won a parliamentary majority following an election marred by reports of fraud.

With almost all of the votes counted, the United Russia party had won nearly 50% of the vote, marking a slight drop in support from the previous election.

Mr Putin's biggest critics were barred from running, and there were reports of ballot stuffing and forced voting.

Russia's interior ministry told reporters it had not registered any "significant violations".

Video produced by Ivan Stupin and Kateryna Khinkulova.