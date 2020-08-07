Crossing the English Channel by small boat is now the most-used method for migrants to use to try to enter the UK to seek asylum.

More than 12,500 people have already made the dangerous journey this year, surpassing the total for the whole of 2020. Over half of those trying to cross this way come from Iran.

The BBC spent a year in Calais, following one Iranian migrant - Alex - as he tries to cross with a smuggler. But will he succeed?

Film by Julien Goudichaud, Parham Ghobadi and Daisy Walsh