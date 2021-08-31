BBC News

Irish society 'can begin to hope again', says Micheál Martin

The Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) has said that sectors of society which remain closed or subject to strict Covid-19 restrictions "can begin to hope again".

On Tuesday, the Irish Cabinet agreed on a plan that would effectively end most Covid-19 restrictions by 22 October.

Micheál Martin said that people in the Republic of Ireland "must remain vigilant and nimble".

He also warned that if a new Covid-19 variant emerges or hospitals face extreme pressure again, the government "will move quickly to respond to the situation".

