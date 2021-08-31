The Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) has said that sectors of society which remain closed or subject to strict Covid-19 restrictions "can begin to hope again".

On Tuesday, the Irish Cabinet agreed on a plan that would effectively end most Covid-19 restrictions by 22 October.

Micheál Martin said that people in the Republic of Ireland "must remain vigilant and nimble".

He also warned that if a new Covid-19 variant emerges or hospitals face extreme pressure again, the government "will move quickly to respond to the situation".