A 20-storey block of flats in Milan was engulfed in flames on Sunday.

The apartment block is only 10 years old, and Milan Mayor Beppe Sala said it was “unacceptable that such a modern building should have proved totally vulnerable”.

All of the residents were reportedly evacuated safely.

