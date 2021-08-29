The ancient art of pigeon fancying, popular across Asia, enjoyed a revival during the pandemic.

As restrictions eased in Turkey over the summer, enthusiasts have started to once again gather at Edirnekapı, Istanbul’s largest pigeon market under the old Byzantine city walls.

Despite the joy of sellers to be socialising with friends and fanciers again, there is tension in the air: with Covid-19 cases on the rise again, the prospect of another lockdown in the autumn is looming.

Video Journalist: Daniel Thorpe

Assistant Producer: Ali Porteous