Wildfires have forced hundreds of people to leave the Greek island of Evia. The fires have destroyed houses and brought down power lines.

Residents have become volunteer firefighters in an attempt to end the wildfires that are tearing across the island.

Spyros, a local supermarket worker, spoke to the BBC about how he and others stepped up to tackle the blaze.

Filming and production by Ayman Oghanna, local producer Nikos Papanikolaou.

Video edited my Megan Fisher and Ameer Ahmed.