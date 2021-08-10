Olympic champion Kellie Harrington was given a hero's reception on her return to Dublin on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old won a gold medal in women's 60kg lightweight final in Japan on Sunday.

She and fellow boxer Aidan Walsh, from Belfast, were greeted by well-wishers as they arrived back in Dublin Airport from Tokyo.

Walsh took home a bronze medal, after his Olympic mission was cut short by injury.

Harrington said she was exhausted after her victory, but said it was "fantastic" to give the people of Ireland a reason to smile.