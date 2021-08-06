Wildfires have devastated Turkey's coastline and left at least eight people dead.

But people in Marmaris region are also mourning the loss of their bees.

This corner of Turkey produced most of the world’s pine honey, a special kind of honey that depends on a delicate ecosystem, now largely destroyed.

BBC Turkish has spoken to beekeepers, who are facing a bleak future.

