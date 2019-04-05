Fifteen-year-old Kristina says her goal in life is to finish school and go to police academy.

But not all young people in the Roma community are like her.

A recent Unesco report found that around 60% of Roma children in the Balkan countries don’t attend upper secondary school. That contributes to a cycle of poverty and social issues.

But there is hope, as shown by one primary school in Croatia’s Medjimurje region.

Producer/Reporter: Guy De Launey

Camera/Video Editor: Delimir Babic