Going home after Europe's devastating floods

Residents in one of the worst-affected areas in Europe's floods have returned to their homes and businesses to inspect the damage.

Kleivelderweg lies deep inside the Dutch disaster zone and has been taken over by flood water. Some people on one street were too afraid to look in their houses so one neighbour offered to wade through the water and take videos for them.

At least 180 people have died in mass flooding across several countries, and with many still missing the death toll could rise further.

BBC correspondent Anna Holligan went to visit.

