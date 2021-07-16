Drone footage shows flood damage in Germany and Belgium
At least 120 people have died and hundreds more are unaccounted for in western Europe after some of the worst flooding in decades.
Record rainfall caused rivers to burst their banks, devastating the region.
In Germany, where the death toll now stands at over 100, Chancellor Angela Merkel called for a determined battle against climate change.
At least 20 people have died in Belgium. The Netherlands, Luxembourg and Switzerland are also affected.