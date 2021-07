Standing at just over 21m, the world's tallest sandcastle has been built in the town of Blokhus in Denmark.

The structure, reinforced with glue and clay, took 4,860 tonnes of sand to make.

It is open to visitors and will stand in place until the winter.

