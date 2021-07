You've heard of snakes on a plane, how about a snake in the toilet?

A man in Austria has described the moment a 5ft (1.6m) python bit him while he was using the toilet.

Walter Erhart, 65, said he was using the toilet "as usual" and only noticed the snake after it nipped him.

The snake had escaped from his neighbour's apartment - where they were keeping 11 snakes - and its owner is now facing charges for bodily harm.