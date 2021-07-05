What would most 10-year-olds want to spend €1,000 (£860) on? Lego? Computer games? Maybe a lifetime supply of sweets?

For Irish youngster William Woods, a sudden windfall in a prize draw meant he was able to realise his dream.

So the boy, from Ballyconnell, County Cavan, spent his winnings on six calves.

"Cows are my favourite animal, so why not buy some?" he told Irish national broadcaster RTÉ.

"I thought you'd just put them in a field, feed them meal and that's it, but I am pleased they've been hard work."