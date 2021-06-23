'We heard shots fired... out of range' - BBC reporter

Russia says one of its patrol vessels has fired warning shots at a British destroyer, off the coast of Crimea in the Black Sea.

Russia considers the waters off the peninsula - which it annexed from Ukraine in 2014 - to be its territorial waters.

BBC correspondent Jonathan Beale, who is on board the British ship, said the Russian vessel tried to get it to change course, unsuccessfully. He said it's been shadowed by Russian military planes and he heard shots fired.

Britain's Ministry of Defence said the destroyer was passing through Ukrainian territorial waters in accordance with international law. It disputes Russia's categorisation of shots as being "warning shots".